Linda "Lin" Dunsing
Linda "Lin" Christine Ahlberg Dunsing, 77, passed away on July 13, 2020 at her home. A native of Boston, MA, daughter of the late Carl and Gladys Ahlberg, she was a homemaker, a bookkeeper and had a love for cake decorating. Surviving are her husband, William "Bill" Dunsing of the home; two daughters, Lisa Chabot of Florida and Cheryl Godici of South Carolina; one son, Scott Dunsing of Connecticut; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and Noah. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Beth Costlow. A service in Connecticut will be held at a later date. The family is at the home. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 2600 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC 29615. Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
July 16, 2020
Bill & family so very sorry to hear of Linda's passing . She was a wonderful loving person.
We will stay in touch.
Bob & Jude
Jude & Bob Speakman
Friend
July 16, 2020
Jude & Bob Speakman
Friend
