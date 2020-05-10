Linda E. Helm
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Ellen (Scinto) Helm of Glastonbury, CT passed away at home on May 2, 2020. Linda has always been giving and caring for others from her early school teaching days to her much appreciated volunteer work which she was still doing strong until the day of her passing. She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Krager and her husband Geoffrey of Torrington, CT her son Michael Helm of Delray Beach, Fl. and grandson Seth Krager. A celebration of Linda's giving and life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or your local food pantry or food bank. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved