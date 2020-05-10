Linda Ellen (Scinto) Helm of Glastonbury, CT passed away at home on May 2, 2020. Linda has always been giving and caring for others from her early school teaching days to her much appreciated volunteer work which she was still doing strong until the day of her passing. She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Krager and her husband Geoffrey of Torrington, CT her son Michael Helm of Delray Beach, Fl. and grandson Seth Krager. A celebration of Linda's giving and life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or your local food pantry or food bank. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.