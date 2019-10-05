Home

Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
1154 Blue Hills Avenue
Bloomfield, CT
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
1154 Blue Hills Avenue
Bloomfield, CT
Linda E. Phillip


1941 - 2019
Linda E. Phillip, 78, departed this life on October 1, 2019. She was born in Parlatuvier, Tobago on March 17, 1941 to the late David Winchester and Rufena Veronica Jeffrey. Linda was a longtime member of Bethel A.M.E. Church of Bloomfield, CT. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Bernard (Gail) Phillip; daughters, Brenda Phillip, Patricia Smart, Bernice Phillip and Glenda Phillip; two brothers, four sisters, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and her long-time companion, Lindon Wright. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother and two sisters and one son-in-law. A visitation will take place on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 1154 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, CT from 10:00AM – 11:00AM with a celebration of life beginning at 11:00AM. To leave a message of comfort for the Phillip family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 5, 2019
