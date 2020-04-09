|
|
November 9, 1942 - March 31, 2020. Linda Fenner Zimmer, 77, of Marlborough passed away, after a long battle with Ovarian Cancer, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 with her loving husband at her side. Linda received her Bachelors of Business Administration from Pennsylvania State University and her Masters of Business from Boston College Graduate School of Business Administration. Never letting anything stop her, she entered the predominantly male dominated payment systems field specializing in ATMs and was integral in the development of a cashless society in the Electronic Funds Transfer revolution. Linda was soon respected worldwide and often spoke at bank meetings and conferences around the world . She published many groundbreaking publications, and served on numerous boards and advisory committees earning her one of the first ten EFT Hall of Fame inductions. Eventually, she would leave her Senior Research Associate position and become a freelance researcher and writer so she could be more involved with her family and community. Linda was well known throughout Marlborough as she was frequently volunteering at the Marlborough Elementary School and AHM. She was a very active PTO member and most of the students knew her as the "Ice Cream Lady". She later became very involved with Project Graduation at RHAM. Community service and working with the youth were a huge passion of Linda's. She wanted the youth of today to have a strong support system, learn to believe in themselves and become productive members of society. Scouting became her vehicle to achieving that. She was involved in Girl Scout for over 45 years. She along with her husband, Dieter had a troop in Chicago for many years. They both picked scouting back up when their daughter, Heidi needed a scout leader to continue in middle school. This turned into a huge life journey being active until she couldn't. She was a mentor, second mom, friend and confidant for hundreds of girls in her Connecticut troop over the past 30 years. Not only did she provide these girls opportunities and leadership skills but, life skills as well. She was an innovator in the older girl program as she believed in letting them lead the troop themselves with her guidance. Not only was she a troop leader, she was the Service Unit Manager, Gold Award Advisor and Chair, Travel Troop member, Council Trainer, National Delegate and so much more. Bettering the community and the lives of those around her was her mission, even starting a neighborhood watch group. She always put the community needs before hers, never complaining or wanting anything in return. When she was not camping, traveling with the scouts,and guiding others she loved traveling along the sea coast and birding with her husband. She also spent quality time with her daughter and grandsons. The world has lost an amazing innovator, role model, girl advocate, and community driven woman. Linda is predeceased by her father William Fenner, and mother, Harriet Fenner. She is survived by her soulmate Dieter Zimmer; daughter Heidi Zimmer Rerecich and her husband Brian; grandsons Dominick and Noah; her sister Patricia Fenner Quigley and her family; and countless scout daughters and friends. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Linda Zimmer Memorial Fund to benefit Church Youth Groups c/o Liberty Bank, PO BOX 188, Marlborough, CT 06447.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020