Linda G. Smith
1953 - 2020
On Friday, September 25, 2020 we said goodbye to our beloved mother, wife, grandmother, sister and best friend Linda G. Smith. Born on July 27, 1953 in Hartford, CT to her mother Gloria Gaskas and her father whom she predeceased Robert Gaskas. She married the love of her life David R Smith in 1973 and together they raised their four children in East Hartford CT where she lived most of her life. Currently, she resided in Port Richey, FL. Prior to her retirement she was a dedicated employee for over 26 years at Bank of America. She will be remembered as a kind, loving, caring person who always put others first and herself last. Linda really enjoyed shopping and never passed up a good sale. She also loved taking family vacations, sitting in the sun and most of all, she loved being a Grammy. She was the best Grammy a kid could ever ask for. And although she loved her entire family very much, they loved her more and will continue to love her forever. Linda leaves behind her husband of 46 years David R. Smith, Port Richey, FL. Her three sons: Gregory Smith and his wife Sherry, Tolland, CT. Michael Smith and his wife Cris, St. Petersburg, FL. Scott Smith and his wife Marta, Summerville, SC. and daughter Kellie Smith and her partner Chris, East Hartford, CT: six grandchildren Cody, Marley, Dylan, Zoey, Christian and Sawyer. Her sister Lori Maloney, East Hartford, CT. She also leaves behind four nieces and nephews and several close friends. Besides her father, Linda was predeceased by her brothers Michael and Robert Gaskas and sister Susan Tyler. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory can be made to Gulfside Hospice Pasco County. Love you mom.

Published in Hartford Courant from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
October 6, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I see her picture and have an immediate smile. I believe she is watching over all of you and will never leave your side. Linda will always have a special place in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with you
Karen Bennett
Friend
