Linda J. Dever
1948 - 2020
Linda J. (Hodgdon) Dever, 72, of Hartford, beloved widow of Wesley H. Dever, Jr., passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, NH, daughter of Barbara L. (Perham) Hodgdon, of Elliot, ME and the late Paul A. Hodgdon, Sr., and had lived in Hartford for 48 years. Prior to her retirement, Linda was an Administrative Assistant at CT Children's Medical Center for over 20 years and was a member of First Baptist Church of West Hartford for many years. She was also proudly involved with AMVETS veterans service organization, and a member of the Golden Eagles Drum and Bugle Corps, Portsmouth, NH. Linda was also involved in the Campmates camping group and an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Besides her mother, she is survived by her 2 sons; Jason Dever of East Hartford, and Matthew Dever of Hartford. Her 2 daughters; Cora Dever-Maynard, of Bristol, and Carrie St. Pierre and her husband Dave, of Bristol. Her 2 brothers; Paul A. Hodgdon, Jr., of North Hampton, NH, and Guy S. Hodgdon, and his wife Teri, of Elliot, ME. A sister, Nan Hodgdon, of Greenland, NH. She also leaves her 7 grandchildren; Gage-Joseph Dever, Kirsten Campbell, Alexis Campbell, Vanessa Dever, Skylar Campbell, Ryan Maynard, and Tristan St. Pierre. She was predeceased by a son, Chad Dever. A funeral service will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, 12 Noon, at the Dillon Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpk. Wethersfield. Burial will follow In Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, at the funeral home, prior to the service, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
DEC
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
Funeral services provided by
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
Please accept our deepest condolences. Losing a loved one is heartbreaking and even more so when it’s a parent. I pray the Lord gives you the strength and fortitude to accept His will and have hope that you will see your lovely mother again one day
Ben and Guisela Laureano
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
So sorry guys for your loss just know now she is it piece and no more suffering. Love you guys .... ❤
Dawn Gibbons
Friend
December 3, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
