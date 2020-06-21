Linda Jane Addington, 58, of South Windsor died unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020 at home. Linda was born in Hartford, CT, on October 22, 1961, the daughter of Elizabeth A. (Risley) Addington and the late Linwood F. Addington. A lifelong resident of South Windsor she graduated from South Windsor High School in 1979. Linda worked for Tilcon Connecticut Inc. as a Weigh Master for many years at the Manchester and Newington yards where serving her customers brought joy to her life. Linda enjoyed the antics of her pets, Duke, Jake and Bella. She also loved being at the beach. She especially loved Provincetown, Cape Cod, and Rhode Island beaches. Her son, Damien has always held a special place in her heart. Along with her mother, Elizabeth Addington of South Windsor, she leaves her son, Damien Addington of East Hartford; her brother, Thomas Addington and his wife Christine of Chichester, NH; her sisters, Terry Belknap and her husband James of South Windsor, and Nina Fisher and her husband Steven of Ft. Deposit, AL and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased her brothers, Robert, and Ronald Addington. She was also predeceased by her pets Duke and Jake. Funeral services and burial are private at the request of the family. In lieu of sending flowers, do a random act of kindness for a stranger, call a friend or relative you haven't seen in a while, and forgive someone. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.