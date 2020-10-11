Linda Jean Gabriel, 71, went home to the Lord on September 29, 2020. Linda was born July 7, 1949 and was a lifelong resident of West Hartford and graduate from Conard High School. Linda was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and UCONN Husky fan. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Mark the Evangelist Church. She loved her dogs. She was the pound mama of many AKC certified Britney Springer Spaniels in her lifetime. Most recently she loved going on daily walks with her first, one and only beloved beagle, Curtis. Linda loved spending time with her neighbors, Mike, Paula and Darden to name a few from her tight knit neighborhood. Above all, Linda will be remembered for her selfless and beautiful soul. Although she was a private person, Linda loved all children and her family was by far the most important and fulfilling part of her life. She will never be forgotten. Linda was predeceased by her mother, Frances Gabriel (DiBattista), father, Jack Gabriel and brother, John Gabriel. She is survived by many cousins including but not limited to Roseanne Daigneault and her husband Brian. Susan Szkoda, her husband Stan and son Christopher. Paul and Vincent DiBattista and Ann-Marie DiBattista, her husband Tim, son Anthony, and daughters Destiny and Abagail. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, (October 13), 11:00 am at the Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home located at 1084 New Britain Ave West Hartford, followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's name to the Newington Humane Society located at 701 Russell Road, Newington CT 06111. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com