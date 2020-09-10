Linda Jones

Linda (Coggshall) Jones, 73, of Terryville, wife of CJ Jones passed away peacefully with CJ by her side on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Sheriden Woods Bristol. Just like the Monarch Butterfly makes a long journey home. Linda M. Jones has made that journey. On the way she will cross over the Rainbow Bridge, where she will be reunited with her beloved pet "Boomer" That journey began. Linda leaves behind her loving husband Charles "C.J." Jones, Married for 46 years and residents of Terryville, Connecticut. Linda was a graduate of Central Connecticut State University. An outstanding teacher in the New Britain School System. Linda was recognized as the teacher of the year in New Britain in 1989. Received New Britain's Above and Beyond Award in 1998, and Central Connecticut State University Outstanding Alumnus Teacher Award in 2000. She received her B.S. in elementary education in 1970, a Masters in 1980 and a sixth year in Reading in 1986. Linda was a master wildlife conservationist. She raised and tagged Monarch butterflies for her students as well as Well Monarch Watch .org. Several of her tagged butterflies from Hammonasset State Park in Connecticut were found in El Rosario Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary in Mexico 2260 Miles away. Linda loved to read, plan trips, and make lasting memories through pictures and albums. Her attention to detail is reflected in the many albums and collages she has put together on travels throughout Europe, the United States and camping trips in nearly every state. A Wonderful Navigator before Siri. She attended thousands of athletic events including NASCAR, Final Fours in basketball, NCAA tournaments in Basketball, Baseball, Soccer, Countless softball games including State, Regional and National Tournaments. Putting together albums on all events. While on these journey's Linda never missed a church or a lighthouse. We visited some of the most recognized church's in Europe and if here was a lighthouse in a state we visited, we made a stop to visit it. Linda was a member of the Bell Choir at the Terryville Congregational Church. She was also known for her chocolate chip cookies. A reward for Central Connecticut's Basketball, Soccer, and Volleyball teams when victorious over crosstown rival Hartford University. Prior to our motorhome travel throughout the United States, Linda found some of the best Bed and Breakfast Inn's in Europe like "Le Manor Aux Qust Saisons" in Oxfordshire, England or "Seal Cove Inn" in Half Moon Bay, California. As a sign of appreciation from the students Linda came in contact with Linda attended many weddings of both her elementary and college students, on a couple of occasions several in one day. Fascinated with space at a young age Linda spent the past several years in Titusville, Florida during the winter months, watching rockets launch from Cape Canaveral , it was a special time for her interest in space, which began even before the landing of the man on the moon. Linda will be dearly missed by friends, neighbors, and family. I am grateful for the time we had together, and she has left me a lifetime of memories through her albums. Funeral services will be held 7PM on Monday September 14, 2020 at the Terryville Congregational Church. Relatives and friends may call at the church Monday from 5-7PM. In lieu of flowers a scholarship is already established in her name. So, donations to the scholarship "Linda M. Jones" will benefit a student from the New Britain School System who attends Central Connecticut State University and enters the teaching profession. Checks can be sent to CCSU Foundation, P.O. Box 612, New Britain, CT 06050-0612. Donations may be matched to a significant level to enhance the scholarship fund. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com