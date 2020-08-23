Linda Joy Adams, 65, formerly of Rocky Hill, CT passed into her heavenly home on August 13, 2020 following a long illness and after just two days in Hospice Care in St. Petersburg, FL. Linda will be remembered for her loving, caring and cheerful disposition; always joining family gatherings bringing homemade dishes for all to enjoy. Linda continued her mom's legacy of never forgetting a special occasion by sending a card in the mail. Linda Joy was born after her three big brothers and was the apple of her mom and dad's eye. She leaves her brothers, George "Luke" of Rocky Hill, Gary Lee of Glastonbury, and Terry Edward of Oak Island, NC; all who contributed to her comfort in her final days of life. Terry and Linda had a special brother-sister bond. Terry provided many home repairs while visiting his sister. Linda also leaves her Aunt Bernice Holmes and cousins: David, Craig, Charles, Terri, Noel, Tommy, Skip, Susan, Marty. Sis was a 1973 graduate of Rocky Hill High School and a former student of Manchester Community College. Linda worked at McKesson-Robbins. After moving to St. Petersburg, FL, she had a career as a retail professional. After our mom, Peggy Adams became ill, our sister took the role of mom's Caregiver in her home for several years until mom's death at the age of 89. Linda was a special aunt and also leaves her nephews and nieces: Blaine, Kaely, Johnnie, Leanna, Carolina and Margaret. A special thanks from the whole family goes to her sister-in-law and good friend Patricia Adams. She was there when help was needed and comforted Linda during difficult times. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA. A memorial service of Linda's life for family and friends will follow in St. Petersburg, FL and later this fall in Rocky Hill, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store