Linda L. Colo
Linda L. Colo, 72, lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with Covid19. She left this world surrounded in spirit by the love of her family and dear friends. Linda was the daughter of the late Angelo and Mary (Colturi) Colo. She graduated from Merrimack College and earned one Masters degree in Journalism from Syracuse University, and a second Masters degree as a Library Media Specialist from Trinity College. She was formerly employed by the Windsor Locks Public Schools where she devoted over 35 years both in teaching English and as a Media Specialist. She will also be remembered for her love of reading, travel and theater, but mostly for the kindness with which she treated others, and for the boundless love and caring she exhibited daily to her family and friends. Linda, like the generations before her, embraced the love of family and through her example has passed that on to future generations. She is survived by her dear brother Dr. Richard J. Colo and his wife, Alexis of Suffield; her nephews Geoffrey Colo of Los Angeles, CA, and Matthew Colo of Phoenix, AZ; her great nieces, Reilynn and Skylar; her very dear lifelong best friend, Rosemarie DellAquila; her cousins Patty and Jay White of Windsor Locks, along with their children who she referred to as her nieces and nephews, Allison and her husband Kevin Clynch of East Windsor, and their daughter Mia; Cristin and her husband Nathan Hoyt of Suffield; along with her cousin Michael and his wife Laura of Niantic, and their children, Brendt, Devon, Raeann, and Garret. Her family would like to extend very special thanks to the staff at St. Francis Hospital for their kindness and compassion shown not only to Linda, but also to her family members. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. A scholarship fund will be set up in her memory. Donations can be sent in Linda's memory to Windsor Locks Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 653, Windsor Locks, CT 06096. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Windsorlocksfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 20, 2020
Ms. Colo was one of my all time favorite teachers at WL High. She was my 10th grade English teacher and 45 years later, I still remember some of our classes. But what I remember most is being part of the Yearbook Staff. She gave us guidance and wings to create something special.
Rae-Ellen Levy Navarro
Student
