Quechee, VT - Linda Condon, died November 4, 2020 after a battle against Alzheimer's disease. She was born July 1, 1947 in Hartford, CT the daughter of Theodore & Evelyn (Stafford) Lepkowicz. Linda is survived by her husband, Edward, sons, David Condon of North Providence RI, and Timothy Condon and his wife, Jodi of Hopkinton, NH and Grandchildren, Natalie, Cassidy, Abby and Avery, as well as several nieces and nephews. Condolences may be made to her family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.