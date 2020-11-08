1/
Linda L. Condon
1947 - 2020
Quechee, VT - Linda Condon, died November 4, 2020 after a battle against Alzheimer's disease. She was born July 1, 1947 in Hartford, CT the daughter of Theodore & Evelyn (Stafford) Lepkowicz. Linda is survived by her husband, Edward, sons, David Condon of North Providence RI, and Timothy Condon and his wife, Jodi of Hopkinton, NH and Grandchildren, Natalie, Cassidy, Abby and Avery, as well as several nieces and nephews. Condolences may be made to her family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Knight Funeral Home
65 Ascutney St
Windsor, VT 05089
(802) 674-5500
