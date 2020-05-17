Linda Petrowski Labickas, 71, of Portland, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Monday, May 11th, 2020. Born in Hartford, on August 5th, 1948, she was the daughter of the late John and Marion (Colby) Petrowski. Linda spent most of her early life residing in Portland. She then moved to Middletown in 1979 where she and her husband Albin raised their daughter, Michelle. In 2000, Al and Linda's long-awaited dream came true when they purchased a home in Hebron. Linda moved to Portland 4 years ago to be closer to her family. Linda worked in the Human Resources and Benefits Departments at Pratt and Whitney, spending time at the Middletown, Rocky Hill, as well as East Hartford plants for over 40 years, prior to her retirement in 2008. She had many talents and interests that she developed and explored throughout the course of her life. Linda loved fast cars and was a "Gearhead." When she was younger, she regularly attended weekend trips to the Waterford SpeedBowl to watch the races. She even had her very own muscle car, Harry the Chevelle SS, and owned 2 Nissan Sports Coupes. The Demolition Derby at the Hebron Fair was an event that she looked forward to each year. Linda was a highly talented baker, whether it was her "from scratch" Apple Pie that dazzled everyone's taste buds, or the gorgeous and elaborate decorated cakes that she created for weddings and birthdays. She enjoyed perusing antique shops and was an avid collector of Fenton Art Glass. Additionally, she was an exceptional gardener and loved planting and maintaining flowers. Linda was always fascinated by Eygptian history and in 2008, she embarked upon a Mediterranean cruise with her daughter and son-in-law. During her trip, Linda not only visited the modern and ancient cities of Italy, Greece, and Turkey, but her lifelong dream of traveling to Egypt came true where she had the opportunity to explore various archeological sites, including the Sphinx and the Pyramids of Giza. Volunteering to help serve in various communities was something that Linda pursued passionately throughout her life. Linda was a Girl Scout Leader for Troop 2001 in Middletown for many years and participated in many fun-filled field trips and overnight camping trips. She spent countless hours assisting with running various fundraisers for Saint John's Parish in Middletown and volunteered to help with Bingo activities held at Mercy High School in Middletown. She also donated her time to Hawkwing, Inc., a locally based organization that supports the Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux Tribe and their Reservation in South Dakota, the poorest county in the United States. Additionally, Linda served as president of the Colchester Dog Park Committee for 3 years, helping to further develop fundraising efforts and improvements to the park.Linda had a lifelong love and connection with animals and owned multiple dogs and cats throughout her life. She discovered her true passion and calling in 2013 when she joined Protectors of Animals in East Hartford. For almost 7 years, Linda was actively involved in this Connecticut animal rescue that is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming of local dogs and cats in need. She had a deep commitment to the rescue's East Hampton based dog shelter where she volunteered three days a week. Behind the scenes, Linda was involved in dog intake from local pounds, served as an adoption counselor finding homes for countless dogs, headed up the Dog Phone Team, and was instrumental in establishing a formal Dog Foster Program. In addition to running monthly adoption events, she opened up her heart and home to foster multiple dogs and litters of puppies and kittens over the years. Linda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle Labickas Pugliares and Marco Pugliares of Portland, her brother John "Jack" Petrowski of Wallingford, and her sister Lois Petrowski of Wallingford. Linda was predeceased by her husband, Albin A. Labickas in 2004. She was also predeceased by a close family member, George Wade. Funeral services and burial will be private. There will be no calling hours. Memorial donations can be made by mail to Protectors of Animals, 144 Main Street, Unit O, East Hartford, CT 06118 or on-line at www.poainc.org. For on-line condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.