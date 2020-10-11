1/
Linda Lee Smith
1946 - 2020
Linda Lee Smith, age 74, of East Windsor, formerly of Granby, passed away October 7, 2020 at Touchpoints at Chestnut. Linda was born to Elisabeth (Bunce) and Leroy Smith on June 21, 1946. She grew up in Granby and graduated from Granby Memorial High School in 1964. Linda for many years worked at the local grocery store, retiring in 1998. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Smith, three nephews: Timothy, Stephen (Laura), and Kevin (Carrie), five grandnieces and nephews: Andrew, William, Nicholas, Thomas, and most recently, baby Grace. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother Wayne Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda's memory to the Granby Ambulance Association, 1 Pegville Rd. Granby CT 06035 or St. John's Episcopal Church, 92 Main St. East Windsor CT 06088. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, Granby, is assisting with funeral arrangements. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 15th, 2020, 11:00 AM in Granby Cemetery, 6 N. Granby Rd. Granby CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Granby Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook St.
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
