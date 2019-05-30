Home

Linda Little, 66, of Hartford passed away on May 26, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Raleigh, NC to the late Roscoe & Eula Mae Holder on May 23, 1953. She was predeceased by her sister Connie Diane Holder. Linda was a loving & fun person that cared deeply for her family. She could always be found helping her neighbors, doing a crossword puzzle or watching sci-fi/scary movies. She will be missed dearly. Linda leaves to cherish her memories, sister Shirley Stanley, brother in-law Walter Stanley Jr, niece Rever Stanley, nephews Walter III, Robert & Sean Stanley and a host of other relatives & friends. A celebration of Linda's life will take place Saturday June 1, 2019 at 11AM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services 319 Barbour St. Hartford, CT 06120 with visitation from 10-11AM. Interment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery, Hartford. To leave a message of comfort to the Little family visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 30, 2019
