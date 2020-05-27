Linda Mae (Zalaski) Cheeseman, 71, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Cheeseman. Born and raised in Southington, daughter of the late Raymond Zalaski, Sr. and Theresa (Mauro) MacKenzie, she was a Newington resident for 25 years. Linda was employed by DATTCO Bus Co. for 35 years until her retirement. She was extremely hardworking, an avid Yankee fan, enjoyed flower gardening, crocheting and Disney. Above all, she loved her grandchildren. A loving mother and grandmother, she leaves her four children, Ronald Gdovin and his wife Amy of Bristol, Jeffery Gdovin and his wife Sharon of Kensington, Joseph Gdovin of New Britain, and Ashley Cheeseman and her husband Carlos of Newington and stepdaughter, Michelle Cheeseman-Clark and her husband Rick of CA, and nine grandchildren. She also leaves numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Joseph Renda, Nicholas Renda and her sister Patricia Thurston. Due to social gathering restrictions, her funeral services will be private with the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. A public gathering will be held on a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to Marc Community Resources, Inc., at marccommunityresources.org/donate. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.