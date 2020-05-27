Linda Mae Cheeseman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Mae (Zalaski) Cheeseman, 71, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Cheeseman. Born and raised in Southington, daughter of the late Raymond Zalaski, Sr. and Theresa (Mauro) MacKenzie, she was a Newington resident for 25 years. Linda was employed by DATTCO Bus Co. for 35 years until her retirement. She was extremely hardworking, an avid Yankee fan, enjoyed flower gardening, crocheting and Disney. Above all, she loved her grandchildren. A loving mother and grandmother, she leaves her four children, Ronald Gdovin and his wife Amy of Bristol, Jeffery Gdovin and his wife Sharon of Kensington, Joseph Gdovin of New Britain, and Ashley Cheeseman and her husband Carlos of Newington and stepdaughter, Michelle Cheeseman-Clark and her husband Rick of CA, and nine grandchildren. She also leaves numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Joseph Renda, Nicholas Renda and her sister Patricia Thurston. Due to social gathering restrictions, her funeral services will be private with the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. A public gathering will be held on a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to Marc Community Resources, Inc., at marccommunityresources.org/donate. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved