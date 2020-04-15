|
|
Linda Mae Jablonski, 60, of Avon, passed away at John Dempsey Hospital on April 12, 2020. Linda was born on July 5, 1959, in Chicago, a daughter of Carl Olesen and the late Patricia (Bashton). Linda was the beloved wife of Jay J. Jablonski for 39 years. Linda was loving and devoted wife, mother, nana, daughter and sister. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, bowling, traveling, attending British car shows with Jay, baking delicious treats and making beautiful quilts for her family. She and Jay and their family lived previously in Munich, Germany, Chicago IL and Houston TX. She had a love of the mountains in Colorado and Mickey Mouse. She and Jay would frequent Colorado on many vacations. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Jay, son Kevin Jablonski and his wife Amanda and their son Alex of Houston, TX, her son Brian Jablonski of Houston, TX, her father Carl Olesen of Chicago, IL, brother Greg Olesen and his wife Theresa of Marietta, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory can be made to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas TX 75244 or to Honor Flight, Box L-4016, Columbus OH 43260-4016 Calling hours will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 5-7 PM, with a prayer service to follow at 7:00PM, all to take place at Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Rd, Avon CT. Burial is private. The service will be TribuCast and can be attended remotely using the following link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/34140375 To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020