Linda Marie (Pelletier) Thibodeau, 80, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Jamaica Plain, MA on May 14, 1940 to Evelyn (Pelletier) and Harry Rosenthal. She was raised in St. John, Maine. Upon completion of high school, she met the love of her life, Kit "Murray" Thibodeau in 1957. Upon his return from the U. S. Navy they married in 1958 and moved to Connecticut where they raised their family. With love in her heart, her family and friends were welcomed into her home, enjoying every precious moment given. Her pleasures were dancing with her husband and friends, cooking and baking for all, including her church. This was one of her past times she truly enjoyed. Knitting was her hobby but reading was her passion. Retiring in 1991 they moved back to Maine in 1992 for their golden years, building their home in Newport, ME. Watching her grandchildren grow, her husband fish and hunt, she always had a home cooked meal to share with anyone. Joining her new church, St. Agnes, she found herself reading scripture that brought her so much joy. Her parish became part of her family, coming into her home when she was unable to attend her church. Linda is survived by her children; son, Gregory "Chuck" and his wife Lena "Joey" Thibodeau of Newport, ME; daughter Dina McCarthy and fiancé Jason Higney of Terryville, CT; 6 grandchildren, Dustin Thibodeau and his partner Taylor of FL; Tiffany Thibodeau of FL; Billy Bloomer and fiancé Erin of Bangor, ME; Connor and Kayleigh McCarthy of CT; and Ethan Higney of CT; 3 great grandchildren, Maddox Bloomer, Kieran Thibodeau and Bella McCarthy; brother, Roderick Pelletier of NY, sister Greta Pelletier of CT; brother Carroll Pelletier and wife Jeanette of CT; and sister in law Lucille Thibodeau of ME; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. David Koffman, Jennifer Reynolds, M.A., and all the staff of St. Joseph Homecare and hospice teams for all the loving care they gave. Thank you to Trish, Erica and all the staff at E.I.M., GT Independence, Sanfield Living and Rehab, and all the C.N.A.'s for becoming part of Linda's family. She held a very special place in her heart for all of you. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport, ME. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 12, 2020.