Linda P. (Rochette) Rothe, 65, of Enfield, peacefully, August 30, 2020. Loving wife of David Rothe of Enfield and loving mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Christopher Jannelle, his wife Angela and their daughter Emma of Portsmouth, NH, sister of Francis Rochette of East Windsor, Michael Rochette and Maria Reed both of Enfield and the late Karen Rochette, nieces and nephews. Longtime employee and procurement manager for Combustion Engineering of Windsor. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or www.cancer.org
. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton, NH. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Linda's memorial website see a more complete obituary, or to sign her tribute wall.