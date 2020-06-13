Linda Rose Ierardi, 69, passed away on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Avery Heights in Hartford. Funeral services in celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date, when all are able to gather together. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to Linda's family for their trust. For the full obituary and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 13, 2020.