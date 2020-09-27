Linda W. Fiske, a longtime resident of the Hartford area, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020. Linda was born on March 31, 1938, in Long Branch, NJ. She and her family moved to West Hartford, which became her lifelong home, when Linda was a teenager. She was a proud graduate of William H. Hall High School, Bradford College, and the University of North Carolina. Linda worked in the President's Office at Harvard University and in the Admissions Office at the Institute of Living until she married her beloved husband, John Fiske, in 1961. They were blessed with nearly 59 years of happiness together. Linda spent many years raising her cherished children and volunteering for many organizations. She was a trustee of the Women's Exchange, a former Co-President of the Loomis Chaffee Parents Association, and a longtime member of the Town & County Club, where she served on various committees. She also participated in the Visiting Nurse Association's Bereavement Counseling Program. Linda was generous of heart, providing loving care to many friends stricken with illness over the years, and supporting their loved ones during difficult times. Hers was a life well-lived with lots of love shared. An avid tennis player, Linda organized and managed a rotating roster of tennis groups and round robins. She loved travel, exploring culture, fine food and wine, and good times shared with so many dear ones. Linda is survived by her husband, John Fiske, of Bloomfield, CT, her daughter, Amy B. Fiske, of Boston, MA, and her dear son-in-law, Daniel B. Ludden of Quincy, MA. She is preceded in death by her son, John Fiske III. Burial services will be private. A larger celebration of life will be held at a date to be decided. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Lyman Heritage Preservation Foundation at the Town & County Club, 22 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105.



