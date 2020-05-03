Linda Warfield Richard died on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Henry C. and Adelaide "Lottie" Warfield of Broad Brook. She lived most of her life in East Windsor and South Windsor. Linda is survived by her four children and their spouses. Roger and Kimberly Richard of Coventry, Michael Richard of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Julie Perkins of Enfield and Steven and Andrea Richard of Enfield. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan and Kyle Richard, Tyler and Karli Perkins and Steven, Rebecca and Sydney Richard. She also leaves two great granddaughters Brooklyn Richard and Coraline Perkins. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, all services will be held privately. Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, East Windsor is handling arrangements. For online condolences visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.