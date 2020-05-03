Linda W. Richard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Warfield Richard died on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Henry C. and Adelaide "Lottie" Warfield of Broad Brook. She lived most of her life in East Windsor and South Windsor. Linda is survived by her four children and their spouses. Roger and Kimberly Richard of Coventry, Michael Richard of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Julie Perkins of Enfield and Steven and Andrea Richard of Enfield. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan and Kyle Richard, Tyler and Karli Perkins and Steven, Rebecca and Sydney Richard. She also leaves two great granddaughters Brooklyn Richard and Coraline Perkins. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, all services will be held privately. Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, East Windsor is handling arrangements. For online condolences visit pietrasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
(860) 623-4292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved