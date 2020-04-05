|
Lino Louis "Lee" Baldoni, 98, loving husband of the late Alba (Arnini) Baldoni for 69 years passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020. Lee was born on January 22, 1922 in Centerbrook, CT to the late Elvira (Sartini) and Cesare Baldoni. He was a resident of Wethersfield for the past 65 years. He was a World War II Veteran serving in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Ordnanceman as a TBF Gunner from 1943 to 1945. He was employed by the Town of Wethersfield in 1961 as a mechanic at the Town Garage. He joined the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department in 1957 and rose up the ranks to Captain of Company One. He remained a volunteer for 22 years. He was a Hartford County Fire School Instructor until 1976. In 1973 he was named Deputy Fire Marshal and became the first paid Fire Marshal in Wethersfield from 1978 to 1987 when he retired. He was also a member of the Wethersfield Volunteer Firefighters Association. He kept busy after retirement as a handyman and jack of all trades and enjoyed trips to the casino. He is survived by five children to mourn his passing, Carol (Tom) Kierstead of Enfield, Richard (Pam) Baldoni of Wethersfield, Laura (Ed) Watras of Bonita Springs, FL, Tom Baldoni of Piscataway, NJ, and Patricia (Ruben) Engelhart of Wethersfield. He is also survived by his 9 adored grandchildren and 17 beautiful great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law, Harold (Terri) Bruscia of Cromwell. Funeral services and burial at Rose Hill Cemetery, with military honors, will be private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. Donations in Lee's memory can be made to the Wethersfield Volunteer Firefighters Association, 505 Silas Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109. To share a memory of Lee or express condolences, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020