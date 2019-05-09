Home

Lionel J. Beaupre, 97, formerly of Farmington, CT and Sturbridge, MA, died Thursday, May 2 in Auburn, MA. He was a combat veteran of the Anzio landings in World War II, and a prisoner of war for 14 months. His loving and devoted wife of 69 years, Simone, died in 2017. He is survived by a brother, Robert, of Manchester, CT, a daughter, Anne, of Great Falls, VA, two sons, Paul, of Newington, CT, and Joel, of Granby, CT, and five grandchildren. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 446 Main St., Southbridge, MA. The family will receive friends and guests immediately after the mass at the La Salle Reception Center next to the church.

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 9, 2019
