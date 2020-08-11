1/1
Lisa A. Funaro
Lisa Ann (Santoro) Funaro, 60, of Killingworth, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 9, 2020 at her home in Killingworth, with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of Edmund J. Funaro, Jr. for 36 years. Lisa was born in Waterbury, CT to the late Michael and Aldea (Laliberte) Santoro on April 16, 1960. She was raised in Prospect, CT and was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School. She graduated from the University of Connecticut with a business degree in accounting in 1982, passed her CPA exam and earned her MBA from the University of New Haven in 2008. She began her professional career as a budget analyst for Northeast Utilities and then as a financial analyst for Pfizer. Lisa was a dedicated worker, mother and wife always finding a way to balance the demanding requirements of her career while providing a loving, nurturing home for her family. Lisa will be remembered for her beautiful smile, passion for life and all the love in her heart she shared with everyone. Lisa is survived by her loving husband Ed, her children Michael of Irvine, CA, Danielle of Glastonbury, CT and Jason of Durham, NC, her siblings Michele Knapp(Greg) of Prospect, Patricia Goggins (James) of Cheshire and Domenic Santoro of MD. She also leaves behind her in-laws, Ed and Jan Funaro of Cheshire, Dave and Denise Funaro of NC, Carolyn and Todd Odegaard of VA, Karen and Scott Furr of Southbury, Pam and Jeff Swain of Southington as well as many loving aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Calling hours will be Wednesday August 12th from 4-8 PM at Swan Funeral Home, 80 East Main St., Clinton, CT. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10:30 AM at St. Lawrence Church, Killingworth. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family of Lisa wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of her family, friends, nurses and caregivers for their help during this heartbreaking time. Donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org. For online condolences, please visit: www.swanfh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
AUG
13
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Funeral services provided by
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
8606692903
August 10, 2020
I am so sorry, Ed and family. Lisa will forever be remembered as a beautiful woman who adored her family, honored her husband, and celebrated the life she'd been given. All if you who knew her, loved her and you filled her moments with memories. May those same memories carry you through a lifetime. Healing begins with but the first memory.

God Bless,

Love, YourCousins, Dale Kingsley and Justin Kingsley Firmin
Dale Kingsley
Family
August 10, 2020
A great america gone too soon ,your values and morals and your courage and fight to the end and never give up is what i will remember . My prayers goes to Lisa's family
Jemi g johnson
Acquaintance
