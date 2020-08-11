I am so sorry, Ed and family. Lisa will forever be remembered as a beautiful woman who adored her family, honored her husband, and celebrated the life she'd been given. All if you who knew her, loved her and you filled her moments with memories. May those same memories carry you through a lifetime. Healing begins with but the first memory.



God Bless,



Love, YourCousins, Dale Kingsley and Justin Kingsley Firmin

Dale Kingsley

Family