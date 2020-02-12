Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
2819 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Gelberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Ann (Conte) Gelberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Ann (Conte) Gelberg Obituary
Lisa Ann (Conte) Gelberg, 54, loving wife of Steven Gelberg, of Wethersfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born in New Haven to Barbara (Conte) Conte and the late John Conte. Besides her husband, Lisa leaves her two sons, Ian and Liam Gelberg, both of Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:30am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel 2819 Whitney Ave. Hamden, CT 06518 . There will be no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Lisa's name to the Charter Oak State College Foundation, 55 Paul J. Manafort Drive, New Britain, CT 06053. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield, has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit FarleySullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -