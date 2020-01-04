Home

Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Lisa Christine Perdikakis


1980 - 2020
Lisa Christine Perdikakis, 39, of West Hartford, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born September 7, 1980 in Hartford, to Steven Perdikakis and Christine Wolf. Lisa graduated from Conard High School, Class of 1998 and moved on to UCONN where she graduated with a degree in accounting and eventually become a CPA. At the time of her passing, Lisa was a dedicated employee of Aetna where she was Head of Enterprise and Corporate FP&A. In her free time, Lisa binge-watched 90s serial dramas and limitlessly spoiled her nephew, Maxwell, and her dogs, Winnie and Aggie. She will be missed by her extended family throughout Connecticut. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield has care of the arrangements. For information or to extend online condolences, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 4, 2020
