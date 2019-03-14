Lisa Chung, 74, of W. Hartford, beloved wife of Henry Chung, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019. She was born May 15, 1944 in Canton, China, daughter of the late Alfredo and Shet Kwan (Lo) Woo. Lisa and Henry worked in the family restaurant business before going on to open their own successful Chinese restaurant, House of Chung in Manchester. Even after they retired, she still made sure everyone was well fed. Lisa was happiest working in her garden. She loved knitting, and gifted family and friends with her handmade treasures. She enjoyed going to Mohegan Sun with her circle of friends. One of her favorite pastimes was watching basketball, Wheel of Fortune, and The Price Is Right. But most of all she loved her family. Lisa was a loving mother to her three children; Ginny Chan (Kwai Fung), Arthur Chung (Leslie), and Billy. Beloved grandmother to; Ashley Chan, Geoffrey Chan, Benjamin Chan, Daniel Chung, Brian Chung, and Christian Chung. Additionally, she is survived by her sisters; Susan Mar, and Mary Wong, as well as numerous relatives, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by a brother, David Wu. A memorial will be held Saturday March 16 at Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave. W. Hartford. Visitation will be 10am-12pm, with a memorial service 12-1pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lisa's name may be made to MARC, Inc. of Manchester (marcct.org) 151 Sheldon Rd. Manchester, CT 06042, or to Chinese Baptist Church of Greater Hartford, 160 Wintonbury Ave. Bloomfield, CT 06002. Directions and online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary