Lisa M. Beaulieu, 49, of Tolland, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her home in Tolland. Born in Manchester, the daughter of Wayne Beaulieu of Glastonbury and Linda (Jimmo) Stevens of Rocky Hill, she lived in Tolland and the Rockville/Vernon area all her life. Lisa attended East Catholic High School. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Deborah Bathrick and her husband Michael of Cromwell; her nephew and nieces, Dylan and Alyssa Bathrick of Cromwell, and Brook Davis of Milford; her stepmother, Kathy Bolles of Glastonbury, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services and burial are private and at the convenience of her family. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to The Journey to Hope, Health & Healing, 160 Narragansett Avenue, Providence, RI 02907. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 8, 2019