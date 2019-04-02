Lisa Mascolo Santiago, 61 years old of East Hartford passed away on March 27th, 2019. At Hartford Hospital. She was a wife, mother, daughter, sister and a good friend. She leaves behind her beloved husband Francisco Santiago and her kids-Austin L. Santiago, Lanae S. Santiago. Ashley Boccaccio & Jacquelyn Ortiz. Her Godson- Nathen Negron, of Hartford and her best friend/sister, Janette Rivera-Negron. Predeceased by her parents Louis & Virginia Mascolo of Newington. The sister of Louis Mascolo Jr. Niece and nephew-Melissa and David Mascolo. She also has family & friends that she held near and dear to her heart. She attended and graduated from the University of Hartford with a bachelor's degree in Accounting & Mores School of Business with a bachelor's degree in Nursing. She was employed at New Britain General Hospital as a Dialysis Nurse. She was also a florist at Gordon Bonetti Florist. She was a member of the Holy Spirit Church in Newington CT. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, going to the beach, dancing, basketball and football. Funeral services will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm Hill St., Rocky Hill on Thursday, calling hours from 9:00am to 11:00 am. Followed by a mass at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. Burial following at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary