Lise B. Girard
Lise B. Girard, 78, of Windsor, CT passed away on August 4, 2020 from Alzheimer's and the Covid 19 Virus. Lise was born in Montreal, Canada, and was the only child of the late Maurice and Bernadette Beland. Lise was predeceased by her beloved husband, Marcel D. Girard. Lise's children and their families were everything to her. She leaves her children; Claire Hart and her husband Doug, Suzy Girard, Paul Girard and his wife Tammy, and Robert Girard and his wife Tammy. Her grandchildren; Michelle, Kristen, Robert and Jack, Rachel and Justin, Adam, Nick, Mitchell and Alyssa, and Riley, Kate and Connor. Her great grandchildren; Marcel, Charlotte and Bryson, Ahleiya, Austin and Ayla, and Anthony, Christian, Mason and Harper. She was predeceased by her great grandson Xavier. Lise also leaves her brothers and sisters in law; Aime and Joanne Girard, Leo Girard, Irene Girard, Rita Gagner, Yvette and Hal Drurey, Roch and Jeanine Girard, and Jacqueline Girard, as well as many nieces and nephews. Lise's favorite thing to do was spending time with her family, especially getting together for the holidays. Lise worked in retail for many years, lastly employed by Lux Bond and Green. There will be a private Memorial Service. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Stonebrook Village at Windsor Locks, and Canterfield of Bluffton as well as Crescent Hospice, both of South Carolina, for the love and care they provided to our mom, Lise. In lieu of flowers, a tribute donation may be made to the Alzheimer's Association: https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2020.
