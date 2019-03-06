Llewellyn E. "Lou" Priest, Jr., 65, of East Hartford, beloved husband of over 36 years to Mary C. (Claffey) Priest, passed away unexpectedly and journeyed home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his residence. Born in Hartford on December 30, 1953, a son of the late Llewellyn E. and Marion R. (Bennett) Priest, he had resided in East Hartford for most of his life. Lou was a graduate of East Hartford High School, Class of 1971 and earned his B.S. Degree from Central Connecticut State University. Lou worked in sales at Kell-Strom Tool in Wethersfield for 21 years prior to being employed by the University of Connecticut in Storrs where he retired last year as a Purchasing Agent. A devout Catholic, Lou was a faithful communicant of St. Christopher Church, East Hartford where he was a Lector for several years. He was very active at St. Christopher School where he was a past President and longtime member of the school board, volunteering many hours at several fundraisers and activities supporting the school. Lou was also a member and past Exalted Ruler of the Hartford B.P.O. E. Lodge #19.In addition to his loving wife Mary, Lou is survived by two sons, Louie E. Priest, III of Danbury, Sean R. Priest of Cockeysville, MD; a brother, Mark Priest and his wife, Louise, of Lewisville, NC; a sister, Dawn Jacques and her husband, Marcel, of Lebanon; his father-in-law, Robert V. "Bob" Claffey of East Hartford; three brothers-in-law, Robert Claffey, Jr. and his wife, Lori, of East Hartford, Richard Claffey of Newington, Dennis Claffey and his wife, Patricia, of Manchester; three sisters-in-law, Ellen Rawding and her husband, Brian, of Fort Wayne, IN, Ann Bradley and her husband, Christopher "Bud", of East Hartford, Kathleen Dziedzic and her husband, Robert, of Siloam Springs, AR; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Along with his parents, Lou was predeceased by a sister, Susan P. Sansom of Norwich.Funeral service will be Friday (March 8th) with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 am at St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 538 Brewer Street, East Hartford. Lou's family requests that everyone please go directly to the church on Friday morning. Burial will follow at Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. Lou's family will receive relatives and friends at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford on Thursday (March 7th) from 3 – 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lou's name may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary