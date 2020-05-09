Lloyd B. Eaton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd B. Eaton, Jr., 78, of Union, CT, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born in Stafford, CT, son of the late Lloyd B., Sr. and Emma (Gaudette) Eaton. Lloyd served in the United States Army, and was the owner/operator of Barrington and Chappell in Union. He was a member of Strazza, Tonoli-Emhoff Post No. 26 American Legion, and was a member of Cold Spring Country Club in Belchertown, MA. Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Maureen (Mullins) Eaton; three children, Mary Huda and her husband Mike, Kathleen Eaton and her husband Scott Miele, and Morgan Eaton and his wife Carrie; grandchildren, Shannon and Connor Huda, and Caroline and Mackenzie Eaton; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, David Eaton. Funeral services and burial in Union Center Cemetery, Union, CT, will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to The Union School Association Scholarship Foundation, 18 Kinney Hollow Rd., Union, CT 06076. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Sincere sympathy to you and your family Maureen.
Harriet Levesque
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved