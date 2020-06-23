SEAVEY, Lloyd D., 82, passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Lloyd was born in Hartford on January 12, 1938, to the late Raymond and Helen (Laurinaitis) Seavey. He was raised in the Frog Hollow neighborhood of Hartford and graduated from Hartford Public High School, after which he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, completing basic training at Paris Island, SC, in 1956 and serving in the reserves for the following 6 years. He had the utmost respect for Veterans and considered WW2 Veterans the "greatest generation." He spent his career in the oil industry, finally retiring from Cromwell Energy, Inc., his favorite employer. After retirement, he worked part-time for the Town of Rocky Hill as a standby bus driver for the Elderly and Disabled and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. He had a special 31-year friendship with Carolyn Stoto, owner of Carolyn Pools, Newington, who was always available to provide advice, assistance and guidance, with patience, for his perfectly-maintained pool. His favorite place, other than his home, was Hampton Beach, NH, where he enjoyed many vacations at the Hillcrest Inn. He was an outdoor person and loved walking, ideally on the beach. He was a baseball fan, and the Red Sox were his team. Lloyd leaves behind his loving wife of 49 years, Diane (Ferrier), three daughters, Pam Moore and her husband Rob of Portland, Kim Morrone and her husband Tony of Bolton, Linda Seavey of Bolton, a son, Scott, of Cromwell, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grand children. He is also survived by a sister, Carole Norman and her husband Lee of Clinton, a brother Wesley of Norfolk, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Donna Piner, in 1987. He had close ties to his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Norman and Lis Ferriere of West Hartford and their daughter, and special brother-in-law David Ferrier of Plantsville. Those who knew him will remember his smile and his witty sense of humor. He was our Hero. The family would like to thank Middlesex Hospice Home Care for the excellent services provided, especially outstanding and dedicated nurses, Macyn and Becky. Out of respect for his wishes, no memorial services are scheduled. Donations in his memory may be made to United Spinal Assoc., PO Box 11035, Lewiston, ME (an organization that provides benefits to disabled veterans and others), or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 23, 2020.