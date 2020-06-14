Loi Adolphus "Lowie" Martin
1932 - 2020
Loi "Lowie" Adolphus Martin was born on September 22nd, 1932 in Manchester, Jamaica West Indies, and was called home on June 3rd, 2020. He attended St. Monica's and then his home church, North United Methodist. He was a lifetime member of the West Indian Social Club of Hartford and retired from the Clover Street Elementary School in Windsor, CT. He is survived by his children Owen, Doreen, Paulette "Chin" (Silas "Nel"), Marie, Maureen (Earl), Myra (Travis), Maurice (Tage), Junior, Janice, Buster, David, Emmanuel, Joicey, Sammy, Joey, Dessie and Ludell. Surviving siblings are: Eunice, Cynthia, Gloria, Earl and Paulette. He was predeceased by siblings: Diane, Eulalee, Daphne, Derrick, Marvin and Lurline. He also leaves behind 25 Grand-children and 21 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many friends and extended family members. Calling hours will be Friday, June 19, 2020, 10 am -12 noon at All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd. So. Windsor, CT. Graveside services will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
