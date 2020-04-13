Home

Loida "Bella" Almedina, 82 of Hartford, passed away on April 7 in East Hartford. Loida was born in Comerio, Puerto Rico to Artermio and Virgina Rivera on December 21, 1937.Loida was a homemaker.She also obtained her CNA certificate from The Hebrew Home and Hospital in Hartford in 1982.Loida went to The CT Puerto Rican Forum and obtained her secretarial certificate in 1997.She also worked at The Traveler's insurance company.Loida was a member of Iglesia Pentecostal and visited The Salvation Army Church.Loida enjoyed spending time with family, cooking,dancing, and thrifting.Loida is preceded in death by her parents, her ex husband Antonio Almedina, and her significant other Angel L. Santiago.Loida is survived by 8 daughters, 3 sons, numerous grandchildren,great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and many other relatives.Help her kindness, loyalty, and compassion continue by making a donation to The .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 13, 2020
