Lois Mae Bodurtha Robert, born Nov. 2, 1922, died peacefully at the age of 98 on Oct. 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was raised in West Hartford by parents Maud and Walter Bodurtha, attended Hall High School and graduated valedictorian of her class in 1940. Lois began her career at Conn. Mutual Life Insurance in Hartford, CT as executive secretary, working for five doctors during the Great Circus Fire and waving to Roosevelt as his train came through Union Station. While taking dance lessons at Soby's dance studio, she met Charlie Robert, her husband of 59 years. They moved to Bloomfield, CT in 1955, where they raised a family and lived for 65 years among her wonderful neighbors. She continued her career as executive secretary at Conn. General Life Insurance, later known as CIGNA. Her many interests included sewing, square and round dancing, and trips in their Model T and Model A with the antique car club. Pre-deceased by her husband Charlie in 2006, she leaves behind her daughter Marilyn Robert and son-in-law William Tobey of Amherst, MA and her son Charlie Robert and daughter-in-law Jennifer of Saratoga, CA as well as her grandchildren Rebecca and Elizabeth Tobey, Alison Dodd and Christina Robert and her great-granddaughter Michelle Dodd. A celebration of her long and beautiful life will take place in the Spring of 2021.



