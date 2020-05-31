Lois Carroll
Lois Carroll, of Canton, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was an avid gardener that was reflected in her stunning gardens. She leaves behind her children, Michele Docimo and husband Scott of Jacksonville, NC, Cheryl Grey and husband Ron of Hudson, NY, John Carroll of Torrington, Burton Carroll of Torrington, grandchildren, James Bascetta and Chris Bascetta of Torrington, Jeffrey Bascetta of Georgia, Dwayne Grondin of Bridgeport, Wilbur Goodwin and his wife Sharon of Florida, Jason Bazzano of Torrington, Brianne K. Montgomery Cook of New York, and her sister, Dorthy Sullivan of Bristol. Burial will be private. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 30, 2020
Lois had a special style and flair.From. witty old idioms to playing the organ,cultivating flowers, she loved Orchids, preparing. gourmet style meals, loved her southern frid chicken, Lois was known for her bread pudding and many fancy desserts. Lois loved dancing. and music, Ballard of the Green. Beret ,to.
The. Bee. Gees. I know the Carrolls 57 yrs. My heart goes out to. Michelle, Cheryl, John and Dorothy. R.I. P. Lois
R.T.Mills
Friend
