Lois had a special style and flair.From. witty old idioms to playing the organ,cultivating flowers, she loved Orchids, preparing. gourmet style meals, loved her southern frid chicken, Lois was known for her bread pudding and many fancy desserts. Lois loved dancing. and music, Ballard of the Green. Beret ,to.

The. Bee. Gees. I know the Carrolls 57 yrs. My heart goes out to. Michelle, Cheryl, John and Dorothy. R.I. P. Lois

R.T.Mills

Friend