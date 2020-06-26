Lois Clark
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois (Hoye) Clark, 95, of West Hartford, beloved wife of the late Peter M. Clark, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born in Hartford, on December 25, 1924, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Nolan) Hoye. Lois was a resident of West Hartford and Newington for many years. She was a graduate of Mt. St. Joseph Academy and Marymount College. Lois is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Gene Gilbert of Newington and her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Peter Clark; her sisters, Mary Lynch and Katherine Mueller and a brother, John Hoye. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of The Reservoir, West Hartford for their kind and vigilant care during her time there. To honor Lois's wishes, Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider a donation to Masonicare Home Health and Hospice, 77 Hartland St., Suite 400, East Hartford CT 06108. May she rest in peace. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved