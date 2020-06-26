Lois (Hoye) Clark, 95, of West Hartford, beloved wife of the late Peter M. Clark, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born in Hartford, on December 25, 1924, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Nolan) Hoye. Lois was a resident of West Hartford and Newington for many years. She was a graduate of Mt. St. Joseph Academy and Marymount College. Lois is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Gene Gilbert of Newington and her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Peter Clark; her sisters, Mary Lynch and Katherine Mueller and a brother, John Hoye. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of The Reservoir, West Hartford for their kind and vigilant care during her time there. To honor Lois's wishes, Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider a donation to Masonicare Home Health and Hospice, 77 Hartland St., Suite 400, East Hartford CT 06108. May she rest in peace. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 26, 2020.