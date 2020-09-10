1/1
Lois Dorothy Baronian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Dorothy (Guest) Baronian 83, peacefully passed away on Monday, September 7th after a long struggle with dementia. Lois was a devoted wife to Harry Baronian. She and Harry made their home in Southington and Florida before settling in Tariffville. Lois was a personnel assistant for New Britain General Hospital for 25 years, and a loving, doting aunt to a host of nieces and nephews. She was a long time member of South Congregational Church in Granby. Beyond her husband Harry, she leaves behind her nephew Thomas Warner and wife Patricia of North Granby, her niece Sandra Maine and husband Dale of Simsbury, her nephews Kevin Beegan of Meriden and Timothy Beegan of Southington, her nephews and nieces William Baronian and wife Ronnie, Karen Kessler and husband Donald, Sandra Kinman and husband Mark, Archie Hovanesian, John Hovanesian all of Florida, Angela Silari of California, and so many grand nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends who loved her dearly. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations in Lois' memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Connecticut, 200 Executive Blvd. S. #4b, Southington, CT 06489. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home of Granby has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit: www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook St.
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved