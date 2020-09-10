Lois Dorothy (Guest) Baronian 83, peacefully passed away on Monday, September 7th after a long struggle with dementia. Lois was a devoted wife to Harry Baronian. She and Harry made their home in Southington and Florida before settling in Tariffville. Lois was a personnel assistant for New Britain General Hospital for 25 years, and a loving, doting aunt to a host of nieces and nephews. She was a long time member of South Congregational Church in Granby. Beyond her husband Harry, she leaves behind her nephew Thomas Warner and wife Patricia of North Granby, her niece Sandra Maine and husband Dale of Simsbury, her nephews Kevin Beegan of Meriden and Timothy Beegan of Southington, her nephews and nieces William Baronian and wife Ronnie, Karen Kessler and husband Donald, Sandra Kinman and husband Mark, Archie Hovanesian, John Hovanesian all of Florida, Angela Silari of California, and so many grand nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends who loved her dearly. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations in Lois' memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Connecticut, 200 Executive Blvd. S. #4b, Southington, CT 06489. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home of Granby has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit: www.carmonfuneralhome.com
