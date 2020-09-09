Our beloved Lois Fisher Seder ("Loie") of Palm Desert, California, died in her home surrounded by her family on September 2, 2020, at the age of 88. Loie was born on October 26, 1931, in Worcester, Massachusetts, where she grew up with two younger brothers, Conrad and Philip. She graduated from Emerson College before embarking on her career as Joyce Lane on "The Joyce Lane Radio Show." Loie married the love of her life, Warren Jay Seder ("Dee"), on May 30, 1955. He passed away in December 2017, and we are comforted knowing that Loie and Dee are together again. They raised three daughters on Mohawk Drive in West Hartford, Connecticut, their home for 47 years. Loie managed the Mount Sinai Hospital gift shop on a volunteer basis, and she later helped launch the Stanley Kaplan Educational Center in West Hartford. A devoted wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma, Loie cherished her family and friends. She was tender and fierce, gentle and strong, generous, whimsical, charming, funny, brave, wholehearted and opinionated. She loved book club, Tai Chi, Rachel Maddow, putting with the Niners, Prosecco and pumpernickel bagels. Loie is survived by her brother Philip; daughters Lauren, Elizabeth and Carol; grandchildren Caitlin, Jacob, Jenna, Taylor, Kyle, Cooper and Carter; great-grandson Leon; nieces and nephews; and dear friends. We're deeply grateful to Loie's loving caretakers, Maureen and Jenni. All of us will miss her so much. Loie was an ardent Democrat; in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Biden/Harris campaign or to the campaign of any progressive Democratic candidate.



