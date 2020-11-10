1/2
Lois G. Bower
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois G. Bower, 89, of West Hartford, died peacefully Saturday November 7, 2020, after a brief illness. Lois was the beloved wife for 66 years of the late Norman E. Bower. Born in New Haven, CT, she was the youngest of three daughters to Max and Bertha (Kalmanovitz) Goodhart She was a graduate of Commercial High School where she had the opportunity to study Journalism, Pre Flight and secretarial courses. Lois and Norman were active long-time members of the former Beth Tefilah Synagogue in East Hartford, members of the former B'Nai Shalom of Newington and over the past thirty years have been affiliated with The Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford. Lois was a loving and devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister and grandmother. Lois served as the secretary to the Program Director at the West Hartford YWCA during the mid-1960s. She later spent the rest of her working life as an office manager of two dental offices in West Hartford and subsequently in Bloomfield. She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Simon and her husband Ken of West Hartford and Ronna Sauerhoff and her husband Mitchell of West Hartford, cherished granddaughter Elena Simon of Brooklyn, NY, her sister-in-law, Shirley Lieber of Newington, sister-in-law, Harriet L. Bower of Boynton Beach, FL and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by sisters Beatrice Rubin and Gertrude Silverstein and brothers-in-law, Leonard E. Rubin and Louis Silverstein. A funeral will be held at the Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery, graveside, November 10 at 12:00 PM with Rabbi David Small officiating. 1361 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. Due to COVID-19, graveside services are private with restricted attendance. Please contact the family for a Zoom link. Masks and social distancing will be observed. The family extends a heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding care provided by her at home caregiver, Julie Swaby-Smith and her primary care physician, Dr. Alina Dobrita. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emanuel Synagogue, Zoom Streaming Fund, Caring Fund, JCSO, Food Share or a charity of donor's choice. May her memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hebrew Funeral Association Inc
906 Farmington Ave
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 888-6919
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
Dear Pam, Ken, Elena, Ronna and Mitch,

We were saddened to learn of "Auntie" Lois' passing. Another of our matriarchs has joined so many members of our family.

She always had a ready smile, a jaunty scarf, NEVER forgot a birthday and was duly proud of her own family.

May she rest well with Uncle Norman and all the others who welcome her arrival.

With love,
Bonnie, Jan, Al and Sue
Bower Family, Newington Branch
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved