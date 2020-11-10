Lois G. Bower, 89, of West Hartford, died peacefully Saturday November 7, 2020, after a brief illness. Lois was the beloved wife for 66 years of the late Norman E. Bower. Born in New Haven, CT, she was the youngest of three daughters to Max and Bertha (Kalmanovitz) Goodhart She was a graduate of Commercial High School where she had the opportunity to study Journalism, Pre Flight and secretarial courses. Lois and Norman were active long-time members of the former Beth Tefilah Synagogue in East Hartford, members of the former B'Nai Shalom of Newington and over the past thirty years have been affiliated with The Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford. Lois was a loving and devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister and grandmother. Lois served as the secretary to the Program Director at the West Hartford YWCA during the mid-1960s. She later spent the rest of her working life as an office manager of two dental offices in West Hartford and subsequently in Bloomfield. She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Simon and her husband Ken of West Hartford and Ronna Sauerhoff and her husband Mitchell of West Hartford, cherished granddaughter Elena Simon of Brooklyn, NY, her sister-in-law, Shirley Lieber of Newington, sister-in-law, Harriet L. Bower of Boynton Beach, FL and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by sisters Beatrice Rubin and Gertrude Silverstein and brothers-in-law, Leonard E. Rubin and Louis Silverstein. A funeral will be held at the Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery, graveside, November 10 at 12:00 PM with Rabbi David Small officiating. 1361 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. Due to COVID-19, graveside services are private with restricted attendance. Please contact the family for a Zoom link. Masks and social distancing will be observed. The family extends a heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding care provided by her at home caregiver, Julie Swaby-Smith and her primary care physician, Dr. Alina Dobrita. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emanuel Synagogue, Zoom Streaming Fund, Caring Fund, JCSO, Food Share or a charity of donor's choice. May her memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.



