Lois H. Stanton
EASTHAM - Lois H. Stanton, 90, passed away on May 24, 2020 at Liberty Commons, N. Chatham, MA. Lois was born on December 31, 1929 in Boston and was adopted in infancy by Florence Seward Davis Hoffman and Henry Hoffman of New Britain, CT. Her childhood was filled with dance classes. Tap was her specialty and she also loved to sing. She developed those talents as a teenager joining a professional ladies troupe touring the country, performing in nightclubs. Miss Lois opened her own dance studios, in New Britain and then in Plainville, CT. Her adventurous spirit led her to experience Outward Bound and reside on the island of Kauai, HI. She loved living in her cottage on Minister Pond in Eastham, MA. Mom's lifelong passion was caring for animals, especially cats, whether purebred or stray, and a variety of sweet canines. Lois is survived by her loving daughter, Holly Stanton Palance, her adoring grandsons, "the boys", Scott D. Palance and Nicholas Z. Palance and her cherished Papillon dog, Glory. She was predeceased by her treasured son, Randall R. Stanton and her former husband, Robert C. Stanton. If you choose to remember Lois by donation please consider Animal Rescue League - Brewster Shelter, 3981 Main St., Brewster, MA 02631. A private scattering of her ashes will be held by immediate family in the future. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com. December's child loves music best, To always put one's heart at rest. Mom/Gram, Love You Forever.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nickerson Funeral Home
87 Crowell Road
Chatham, MA 02633
5089451166
1 entry
June 1, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Nickerson Funeral Home
