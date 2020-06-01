Lois Hall (Terry) died on Saturday May 30, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in 1931 in New Britain to Mina and Willis Terry. She attended New Britain public schools and the University of Connecticut, where she graduated in 1953. Lois worked at Ferndale Ice Cream Bar where she met her husband, Graham Hall Sr. They married in 1953. After the dairy and the births of her children, she worked part time as a substitute teacher and then full time as a beloved gym teacher at New Britain High School. While raising her children, she continued schooling and received her Masters degree as well as 60 additional credits. She retired from the school district in 1992 and moved on to work with her husband at the family hardware store, South End Hardware, in Plantsville. Throughout her life, she worked tirelessly for hunger relief and in service to the church, both Kensington Congregational Church and First Congregational Church of Southington. She raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Crop Walk, an annual fundraiser for hunger relief, and volunteered for many years and thousands of hours at Foodshare during her retirement. Lois could always be found knitting, whether it be scarves for the Seaman's Fund or lap blankets for those in need. Lois will be remembered as a deeply faithful woman who loved her husband, children, and grandchildren as well as the UConn Women's Basketball team. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Robert and her granddaughter Alice Maddy. Lois is survived by her husband Graham Hall Sr, her sister Joan Terry, her children Jacqui Maddy and husband Ben, Terry and his fiance Sheila, Graham Jr and his wife Kathy, and Janice Nolan and her husband Phillip, and her grandchildren: Terry Jensen and his wife Emily, Christopher Jensen, Matthew Hall, Jeremy Hall, Rebecca Maddy, William Maddy, Katherine Maddy, Dana Nolan, Phillip Nolan, and Joseph Nolan. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Orcutt and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kensington Congregational Church 312 Percival Ave Kensington, CT 06037 or to a local hunger relief agency. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



