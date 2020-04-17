Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
For more information about
Lois Horan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Horan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Horan


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Horan Obituary
Lois (Daley) Horan, 93, of Rocky Hill, beloved widow of Francis E. Horan, passed away Wednesday, April 15,2020 in Rocky Hill. She was born in Hartford daughter of the late James P. and Florence (Quinn) Daley. Lois lived and worked for many years in Hartford, raising her family and working as a secretary for the Hartford Public Schools. She was a past communicant of S1. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Hartford where she taught CCD classes. Lois spent many summers at Pleasure Beach, Waterford, where she made many lasting friends. She will be remembered for her love of painting, cooking and reading. She leaves her 5 sons; Michael Horan and his wife Donna of Wethersfield, Edward Horan and his wife Deborah of Newington, Mark Horan of South Carolina, Timothy Horan and his wife Denise of Newington, and James Horan of Newington, her daughter; Maryellen Horan of Enfield, her 10 grandchildren; Kristan, Stacey, Shannon, Kelly, Jennifer, Kevin, Scott, Lynell, Carolyn, and John. Lois also leaves her 11 great-grandchildren, many cousins, and many friends. Burial will be private in M1. View Cemetery, Bloomfield, with a memorial service at a later date. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -