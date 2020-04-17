|
Lois (Daley) Horan, 93, of Rocky Hill, beloved widow of Francis E. Horan, passed away Wednesday, April 15,2020 in Rocky Hill. She was born in Hartford daughter of the late James P. and Florence (Quinn) Daley. Lois lived and worked for many years in Hartford, raising her family and working as a secretary for the Hartford Public Schools. She was a past communicant of S1. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Hartford where she taught CCD classes. Lois spent many summers at Pleasure Beach, Waterford, where she made many lasting friends. She will be remembered for her love of painting, cooking and reading. She leaves her 5 sons; Michael Horan and his wife Donna of Wethersfield, Edward Horan and his wife Deborah of Newington, Mark Horan of South Carolina, Timothy Horan and his wife Denise of Newington, and James Horan of Newington, her daughter; Maryellen Horan of Enfield, her 10 grandchildren; Kristan, Stacey, Shannon, Kelly, Jennifer, Kevin, Scott, Lynell, Carolyn, and John. Lois also leaves her 11 great-grandchildren, many cousins, and many friends. Burial will be private in M1. View Cemetery, Bloomfield, with a memorial service at a later date. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 17, 2020