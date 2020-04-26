|
Lois J. Messenger-Wright, 85, of Canton, wife of the late Thomas Wright, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at Cherry Brook Health Care Center in Canton. She was born June 22, 1934 in Hartford, the 4th of six children of the late Miles and Josephine (Wright) Messenger of North Canton, CT. She attended Canton schools and then spent two years at the University of Connecticut (UCONN). In the early 1970's, she went back to college and got her Bachelor's Degree from Goddard College's Adult Degree Program. Her senior project was on the history of the Southern Connecticut Native Americans during the Colonial period. Lois worked for many years at Connecticut General Life Insurance Co (now part of CIGNA Corp) in the Personnel Department where she focused on job skills for minority and under-privileged workers. Later in her career, Lois was the Human Resources Director at the Community Renewal Team (CRT) prior to her retirement twenty years ago. Lois had a lifelong love of nature, animals, gardening and the outdoors. She wrote throughout her life, including contributing columns to the Farmington Valley Herald and writing fiction about the New England Indian experience. She organized community projects in Hartford, CT and spent many hours helping children and under-privileged neighbors. Her first marriage to Edward Beckwith ended in divorce. In the 1980's, Lois married her long-time love, Thomas Wright, who died in 2010. They lived in Hartford, where they were active in community affairs and local and state politics. Lois returned to Canton in 2004, where she lived with her daughter, Marci, delighting in their garden and cats. Lois is survived by her brother, Frederick Winfield Messenger of Terryville, CT, her three children from her first marriage; George "Chip" Beckwith of New York City, Marci Brighenti of Canton and Miles Christopher Beckwith of New York City, three grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many extended family and friends. Due to the current circumstances, services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Saint Francis Foundation- Cancer Care Foundation, 95 Woodland Street, 2nd Floor, Hartford, CT 06105, or donating to a local food bank or neighborhood organization helping those currently in need. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020