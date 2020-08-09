Lois J. Tomm, 88, of Vernon, CT passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020. She was born on September 16, 1931 in Manchester, CT to the late Alvin and Mildred (Daly) Hunt. She was predeceased by her husband Russell Tomm, her parents Alvin and Mildred (Daly) Hunt, and her sister Irene Hunt. She is survived by her children Michael and Lynn Tomm and Ralph and Susan DeBella, four grandchildren, Christopher and Heather Tomm and Russell and Casey DeBella; and five great grandchildren Teraziah, Maddy, Jonathan, Jaxon and Noah. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
