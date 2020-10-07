Mrs Lois Marjorie Flaherty (nee Keppler) of Madison and North Branford CT passed away on September 27, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born to parents Frank and Irene Keppler on May 15, 1931 as the second of two children. Lois grew up in Cleveland, Ohio where she graduated from James Ford Rhodes High School with honors . She went on to earn a degree in English at Bowling Green University in 1953 where she was an active member of the Alpha Phi sorority. Following an extensive tour of western Europe in 1954, Lois married Frank Joseph Flaherty in 1955. The couple had two children. Career pursuit dictated multiple relocations, including Columbus OH, Birmingham MI, Basking Ridge NJ and ultimately Madison CT. Throughout the journey, Lois regularly volunteered with school, parish and community events. In Madison she combined her passion for travel with her talents for organization as a travel agent with Shoreline Travel. She and Frank enjoyed adventures in all parts of the globe. Lois is survived by her children Maureen Flaherty of Tucson, AZ and Scott Flaherty of Somerville, MA. She is predeceased by her husband Frank, her brother Eugene and her parents. A funeral mass will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 11 AM at St Margaret's Parish in Madison, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice.



