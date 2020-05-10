Lois M. Sonnone
1941 - 2020
Lois M. (Pinchera) Sonnone, 79, formerly of Hartford, Wethersfield and Rocky Hill, peacefully passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at McLean Home in Simsbury after a long courageous battle with Alzheimers. Lois was born January 18, 1941 and raised in Hartford, daughter to the late Henry and Rose (Guardiani) Pinchera. She attended Hartford Schools, and graduated from Bulkeley High School. Lois was a devout catholic, attending Sunday Mass at St. Luke's Church, Hartford and when she relocated to Wethersfield then Rocky Hill, she was a communicant of the Church of the Incarnation, Wethersfield, then St. James Church of St. Josephine Bakita Parish, Rocky Hill. Lois was a dedicated employee for many years at Carbone's Ristorante, Hartford, holding the position of Office Manager. Growing up in the South End made her a perfect fit and allowed her to make many wonderful and lasting friendships. She was a loving mother and very involved in her kids activities as they were growing up. Lois will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her loving children, her son Stephen T. Sonnone of Kensington; her daughter Dr. Karen Sonnone McAndrew and her husband Rob Harris; as well as an adored grandson, Thomas McAndrew, all of Mechanicsville, VA. She also leaves behind many devoted and loving friends and neighbors. During her 13 year journey with Alzheimers, Lois would often say "I love you too much" to those that cared for her. In today's times, it is a phrase that Lois would have wanted everyone to live by. To honor Lois, please go out into the world and "love too much". The family would like to offer thanks to the wonderful staff at McLean Home in Simsbury for their many years of exceptional care. A Private graveside service will be held On Tuesday May 12 at 11:30am and will be live streamed thru farleysullivan.com see website for instructions). A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Lois' funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to team "Mama Sonnone" at the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard Ste 4B, Southington, CT 06489.

Published in Hartford Courant from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Graveside service
11:30 AM
PRIVATE - LIVESTREAM: farleysullivan.com (see website for instructions)
Mass of Christian Burial
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 5, 2020
I never had the pleasure of meeting Mama Sonnone but I am sure she was an amazing women. I know this how? I know this because she raised an amazing, caring and talented daughter, Karen, who I have had the great pleasure of working with. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the entire family.
Lorraine Werts
Acquaintance
May 5, 2020
Stephen, Im so very sorry to hear about your Moms passing. Monique
Monique Heller
Friend
