Lois Beverly (Burr) Miller, 87, of Bloomfield, wife of the late Robert M. Miller, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home. She was born January 3, 1932 in Hartford, daughter of the late Sherwood and Rachel (Bliss) Burr and had lived in Simsbury prior to moving to Bloomfield many years ago. Mrs. Miller worked for the Red Cross for many years prior to her marriage and starting a family. Lois was a member of Wintonbury Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time at the beach in Cape Cod, MA.She is survived by her five children, Holly Macy of Hancock, NH, Heidi Giebfried of Collinsville, CT, Heather Lagace and husband Kenneth of Granby, CT, Robert Miller Jr. of Bloomfield, CT and Hilary Miller Sidrane and husband Jonathan of Canton, CT; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, David Burr and a sister, Jean Burr. A memorial service will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Saturday, March 30th, at the Wintonbury Baptist Church, 54 Maple Avenue in Bloomfield. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Home, 2021 Albany Avenue, West Hartford, CT 060117.